Binh Thuan ready for opening of Visit Vietnam Year 2023

The central coastal province of Binh Thuan has completed preparations for the opening of Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the theme “Binh Thuan - Green convergence,” which will officially be held on March 25 night.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Bui The Nhan, the province has completed all necessary conditions for the event, including the stage for the opening ceremony, traffic regulation and security protection plans, as well as accommodations for visitors, medical and fire rescue services.

Chairman of the Binh Thuan People’s Committee Doan Anh Dung asked relevant agencies, departments and localities to coordinate closely to ensure a successful and safe opening ceremony for Visit Vietnam Year 2023, leaving a good impression on visitors.

The opening ceremony of Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will be held at NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Phan Thiet city of Binh Thuan. Nearly 600 artists, actors, and actresses will perform in an artistic musical show at the ceremony with the script written by Meritorious Artist Tran Ly Ly, Director of the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and writer Hoang Cong Cuong.

The 85-minute show has three parts, namely the “Convergence of earth and sky”, the "Green Tour", and the "Green convergence - Binh Thuan destination of friendship". The ceremony is expected to draw 5,700 visitors.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Visit Vietnam Year is both a national and international cultural, economic, social, and tourist event. It is also the biggest annual tourism event in Vietnam, offering opportunities to attract domestic and international tourists through the promotion of images, tangible and intangible cultural values, natural resources, as well as the development of linkages between localities.

Visit Vietnam Year 2023 "Binh Thuan - Green convergence" includes more than 200 events and activities.

With 192km of coastline, Binh Thuan province is home to islands, islets, coves, bays, and white sand beaches with clear blue water, which form famous tourist attractions. The province has many tourism resources with many historical-cultural relics and traditional festivals. Currently, the province has nearly 900 accommodation establishments with over 17,000 rooms, including 45 hotels and resorts from three to five stars with nearly 5,000 rooms. The province has 13 travel agencies, including eight international travel agencies.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2019, Binh Thuan welcomed over 6.4 million visitors with tourism revenue of VND15.2 trillion (US$644.54 million). The province's tourism sector contributes 10-12 percent to the GRDP each year.

In 2022, the province welcomed over 5 million visitors, getting tourism revenue of VND12.8 trillion. It aims to attract about 6.5 million visitors, including more than 200,000 international visitors this year.