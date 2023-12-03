Binh Tan District marks its 20th founding anniversary

Binh Tan District needs to focus on exploiting its potential, advantages, and strengths to develop the district into a modern and multi-center urban area, strengthening urban regeneration, and renovating shanty houses along canals.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of the city attend the ceremony marking the 20th founding anniversary of Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen made the statement at a conference marking the 20th founding anniversary of Binh Tan District and receiving the second-class Labor Medal which was held by the district on December 3.

Attending the event was Politburo member, former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Politburo member, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang; Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and leaders and former leaders of Binh Tan and Binh Chanh districts.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers the State President's second-class Labor Medal to the Party, government, and people of Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the outstanding achievements of the Party, government, and people of Binh Tan District over the past 20 years.

He noted that the locality needs to take advantage of geographical location, and forces of businesses and laborers, as well as exploit its potentials, advantages, and strengths to develop the district into a modern and multi-center urban area associated with green and smart urban models.

In addition, the local authority should strengthen urban regernation, renovate shanty houses along canals, improve the quality of life of residents, create more jobs, ensure social security, and reduce poverty sustainably.

Binh Tan District should pay attention to building and developing social culture, continuing to implement the city’s social strategies, and completing construction projects of schools to strengthen the mobilization of resources for education ensuring the target of 300 classrooms/10,000 people in school age, he added.

Former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (4th,L) and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang (5th, R) give the second-class Labor Medal to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the State resident granted the second-class Labor Medal to the Party, government, and people of Binh Tan District, the Office of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District, Binh Tan District Labor Federation, and Hoa Hong Kindergarten; the third-class Labor Medal to the Department of Finance and Planning of Binh Tan District and Huong Sen Kindergarten.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee also presented the Flag of Tradition to the Party, government, and people of Binh Tan District.

Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai (2nd,R) and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (3rd,L) present the Flag of Tradition to the Party, government, and people of Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (4th, R) and Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem (2nd, L) offer the third-class Labor Medals to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh