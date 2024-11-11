Binh Phuoc, HCMC implement cooperation agreement for socio-economic development

The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province has just issued an official letter regarding the coordination and implementation of the cooperation agreement with Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024-2025 period.

According to the proposal of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on implementing the socio-economic development cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces over the Southeastern region for the period 2024-2025, the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province assigned departments and agencies to coordinate and support the agencies and units of Ho Chi Minh City to effectively implement the contents.

Additionally, the Department of Planning and Investment was assigned to be active as the focal point to monitor and urge the progress of implementation and propose the provincial People's Committee to resolve obstacles in accordance with regulations.

The cooperation agreement focuses on organizing regional-level events for the period 2024-2025 and bilateral cooperation events; coordinating to find sources of sand materials for foundation filling for ring road and expressway projects, initially for the investment and construction project of Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway, Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway, Ring Road No.4 in Ho Chi Minh City; the project combating illegal sand mining for the 2023-2026 period.

The agreement also focuses on providing and sharing information and monitoring results of bordering areas for neighboring provinces and cities; coordinating research and evaluation on the situation of handling hazardous solid waste discharging, pollution of rivers, canals and lakes in the Southeastern provinces and cities in accordance with the regional planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 370/QD-TTg dated May 4, 2024; organizing seminars and training programs to enhance skills in trade promotion and investment, and supporting businesses to update market information and develop brands.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong