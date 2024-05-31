Binh Duong’s ripe-fruit season festival 2024 attracts around 100 pavilions

Binh Duong ripe-fruit season festival 2024 will be held on June 15-22 in Thuan An City of Binh Duong Province with the participation of 100 display booths, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on May 30.

(Illustrative image: SGGP)

The festival features various activities such as tourism and culinary festival, carving art with fruit and vegetables, an exhibition of seedlings, ceramic and lacquer products, a photo exhibition, a marathon, a beauty contest, music performances, and a fair selling fruits and specialties of Binh Duong Province and localities in the Southeast region and Mekong Delta.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Duong Province, surveyed the festival venue and suggested the units accelerate preparation work to ensure the organization of the festival to run smoothly.

The delegation also asked for coordination among the relevant units to ensure security and order, fire prevention and safety, food hygiene, and environmental sanitation and set out a safety traffic safety management plan for the festival.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh