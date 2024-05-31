Travel

Binh Duong’s ripe-fruit season festival 2024 attracts around 100 pavilions

SGGP

Binh Duong ripe-fruit season festival 2024 will be held on June 15-22 in Thuan An City of Binh Duong Province with the participation of 100 display booths, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on May 30.

z5490636658443-e85ab28a3eeb9a84ffc628dc1bf4dbd1-5889.jpg.webp
(Illustrative image: SGGP)

The festival features various activities such as tourism and culinary festival, carving art with fruit and vegetables, an exhibition of seedlings, ceramic and lacquer products, a photo exhibition, a marathon, a beauty contest, music performances, and a fair selling fruits and specialties of Binh Duong Province and localities in the Southeast region and Mekong Delta.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Duong Province, surveyed the festival venue and suggested the units accelerate preparation work to ensure the organization of the festival to run smoothly.

The delegation also asked for coordination among the relevant units to ensure security and order, fire prevention and safety, food hygiene, and environmental sanitation and set out a safety traffic safety management plan for the festival.

Related News
By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

ripe-fruit season festival 2024 Binh Duong Province fruit festival

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn