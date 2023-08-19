Binh Dinh offers many promotions for low tourist season

The Tourism Department of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on August 18 announced a tourism promotional program for the low tourist season in the locality.

The statement was made at a press conference which was held on August 18 with the participation of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, the relevant units and associations, and travel agencies in the province.

At the event, representatives of the Tourism Department of Binh Dinh Province said that the locality’s tourism sector expects to reach five million visitors in 2023.

The province will carry out the winter tourism marketing campaign with the participation of 51 travel businesses in the province. Accordingly, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy up to 30- 50 percent off room rates, a 10 percent discount on food services, a 20 percent discount on hall rental fees, 30 percent off tour bookings, and a discount of 20 percent on transportation

On this occasion, the province announced a list of 25 accommodation establishments, 12 travel agencies, six food and drink facilities, three destinations, and eight new tours in the promotional programs.

At the press conference, leaders of the provincial Department of Tourism provided information about safety for visitors, especially in the stormy season; winter tourism; human resources; management of livestock animals in a fishing village with colorful mural paintings; new tours; and the development of night-time economy.

Binh Dinh will also offer tax reductions for businesses in the tourism sector in the low season.