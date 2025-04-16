Binh Dinh Culinary Festival 2025 to open on May Day

The 2025 Binh Dinh Culinary Festival will take place in Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, Quy Nhon City, in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on May 1-5.

The 2025 Binh Dinh Culinary Festival will be held in Quy Nhon City on May 1-5. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Dinh Province, the event aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and May Day (May 1).

The festival will provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy local dishes and specialties from regions across the country and a chance for organizations to exchange experiences, learn about innovative culinary techniques, and promote Vietnamese food internationally.

The festival will attract 55 display booths showcasing OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods from domestic and foreign businesses and units, including Thailand, South Korea, and Japan.

In addition, Binh Dinh Province has invited eight culinary organizations from provinces such as Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Nghe An, Ho Chi Minh City, Soc Trang, Ben Tre, Thanh Hoa, and the Culinary of Southern Region, and 23 local dining establishments, restaurants, and hotels to take part in the festival.

In 2024, Binh Dinh Province achieved remarkable success by continuously organizing a series of large-scale events and festivals, significantly boosting its tourism sector. The province received over 9.2 million visitors and achieved VND25,500 billion (US$988 million) in tourism revenue.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh