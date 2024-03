Bill Gates' private jet with registration N887WM is presented at Da Nang International Airport on March 5. The American billionaire started his 5-day trip visiting the central coastal city and Hoi An ancient town.

Bill Gates began his journey to Vietnam after a three-day pre-wedding celebration for the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, over the weekend.

The American billionaire and his girlfriend Paula Hurd are staying at a luxurious 5-star resort in Son Tra District in Da Nang City.

This visit marks Bill Gates's return to Vietnam after nearly two decades, since his last visit in 2006.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh