Over $53 mln spent for road project connecting to Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway

The resolutions on adjusting the 2024 public investment plan and the medium public investment plan of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province for the period 2021 – 2025 from the provincial budget were approved.

The 20th conference session of the seventh tenure of the People's Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province was opened on May 21.

Accordingly, the People's Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province decided to spend more than VND2,300 billion (US$90 million) from the provincial medium public investment plan for the period 2021 – 2025 to add capital for the embellishment project of Thuy Van Street in Bai Sau (Back Beach), Vung Tau City and main road of Vung Tau connecting to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

The province shall allocate nearly VND950 billion (US$37 million) for the embellishment project of Thuy Van Street and immediately, the province will spend promptly VND500 billion (US$19.6 million) in 2024.

Besides, over VND1,350 billion (US$53 million) shall be inverted to the project of the main road of Vung Tau City connecting to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway to tentatively start works.

In addition, the People's Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province approved the resolution to arrange VND800 billion (US$31.4 million) in 2024 to implement the upgrade and expansion project of the Hoi Bai – Phuoc Tan Street (section DT992) from the National Highway No.51 to Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

Previously, on May 15, the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province issued an official letter to review organizations and individuals in some departments, sectors and localities due to work delays triggering failure in resolutions approval at the conference session.

According to the plan, the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province will submit 21 draft resolutions. However, through the examination process, there have been nine draft resolutions that need to be explained.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong