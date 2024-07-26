Dong Nai proposes Long Thanh Airport land use for Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province to use land from the T3 Terminal of Long Thanh Airport for the construction of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai Province has recently sent an official letter to the provincial People's Committee regarding the proposal to use materials for the T3 Terminal of Long Thanh Airport to serve the construction of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway.

According to the proposal, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has completed compensation and revoked a 187-hectare area for the construction of Terminal 3 in the second phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Project. The area was used and managed by Dong Nai Rubber Corporation. However, the investment policy in which the area would be used for building Terminal 3 has not been approved.

Construction units have been completing ground backfilling to create height differences between the 187-hectare area and the surrounding ones. Therefore, using this area for the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project would not cause arising procedures.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment has came into an agreement with relevant units, including the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and proposed the provincial People's Committee to allow land exploitation from Terminal 3 for the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway project.

The department assigned the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Dong Nai Province to collaborate with the Project 85 Management Board under the Ministry of Transport to add the mineral area at Terminal 3 to the construction materials survey file for the project.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong