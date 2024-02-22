US$213 mln invested in road connecting to Bien Hoa- Vung Tau Expressway

A working session to announce land recovery, compensation and resettlement policies for road connecting to the Bien Hoa- Vung Tau Expressway was held yesterday.

The event was hosted by the People’s Committee of Vung Tau City, Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.

Accordingly, the project is set to be constructed at a section from Vung Van intersection, Long Dien District to Vung Tau coastal road DT994, with a total length of more than 6.8 kilometers, a design of a four-lane urban expressway, a nine-meter wide parallel road on each way, new three bridges across Cay Khe River and Co May River and overpass at the intersection of coastal road DT994.

The project has a total investment capital of nearly 5,200 billion (US$213 million) from the provincial budget and was approved by the People's Council of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province at the previous conference on May 31, 2023.

Statistics of Vung Tau City showed that in order to implement the project, 26 hectares of land will be recovered, mostly agricultural and aquaculture lands.

However, during the counting process, the investor discovered about 30 plots of land whose owners have not been identified so Vung Tau City is submitting the province for handling.

As planned, site clearance work must be completed before July 31, 2024 to hand over the entire construction site to the construction unit; and by 2027, the project is set to be completed and put into exploitation.

