Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway to partially open before April 30

A section of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway is set to open to traffic before April 30, with access initially limited to vehicles with fewer than nine seats.

On April 23, Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Construction announced that the unit had requested support from the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee and the provincial traffic police to organize traffic flow and regulation for the temporary operation of the main route under Component Project 2, Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway.

Connecting section between the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh expressway and the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway.

Under the plan, before April 30, the main route from the Long Thanh expressway interchange to the end point connecting with Component Project 3 in Ho Chi Minh City will be partially opened to traffic. However, due to the incomplete status of Component Project 1 and ongoing expansion works on the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh Expressway, connectivity to the new route remains limited.

End section of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway

The preferred option is to allow vehicles to enter the expressway through Bung Mon Road, managed by Long Thanh Commune, in combination with a frontage road and an added direct link. Under this plan, vehicles with fewer than nine seats traveling from Bien Hoa along National Highway 51 toward Long Thanh can turn left onto Bung Mon Road before reaching the Long Thanh expressway interchange, then enter the expressway and travel approximately 37 kilometers to the National Highway 56 interchange toward Vung Tau.

At a working session on April 21, the Traffic Police Department and relevant agencies approved that during the initial phase, only vehicles with under nine seats will be permitted on this route to reduce traffic pressure and ensure safety.

Component projects 2 and 3 are ready for operation.

The Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway stretches over 53 kilometers and is divided into three sections. More than 37 kilometers, including Sections 2 and 3, are expected to be operational before April 30. From Dong Nai, vehicles will enter via Bung Mon Road in Long Thanh Commune and exit at the National Highway 56 interchange in Ho Chi Minh City. In the opposite direction, vehicles will enter from National Highway 56 and exit via Bung Mon Road.

The early partial opening of the expressway has been widely anticipated by residents, especially as National Highway 51 is currently under repair and frequently experiences traffic congestion.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong