Government urges accelerated completion of national land database

The Government Office has just issued Notice No. 239/TB-VPCP, conveying the conclusion of Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung at a meeting on the implementation of Directive No. 05/CT-TTg issued by the PM on the development of the national land database.

Government calls for accelerated completion of the national land database. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the notice, the country currently has approximately 106 million land plots. To date, data for 23.5 million land plots have been reviewed, adjusted, and updated to meet the criteria of being “accurate, sufficient, clean, and live”; 38.9 million land plots already have data but still fail to meet the required standards, while databases for another 43.2 million land plots have yet to be developed.

As such, around 82.1 million land plots, equivalent to 77.5 percent of the total nationwide, still require data enrichment, cleansing, completion, cross-checking, information supplementation, or database development. This is an urgent task that must be completed in 2026, with no room left for delays, postponements, or extended timelines.

The Government has requested heads of ministries, agencies, and localities to directly oversee the work and take responsibility for the progress, quality, and final outputs.

The Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to develop an implementation progress chart for Directive No. 05/CT-TTg to monitor each task undertaken by ministries, agencies, and localities.

Under the plan, the second quarter is targeted for the completion of the maintenance, updating, management, and exploitation of Group 1 data, as well as the enrichment, cleansing, and completion of Group 2 data. In the third quarter, authorities aim to largely complete surveying, dossier preparation, and database development for land plots that currently lack data before finalizing and putting the database into operation in the fourth quarter.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was also tasked with updating the progress chart and reporting to the Prime Minister once every two weeks during the peak period from May 15 to the end of June and monthly thereafter or upon request.

The Ministry of Public Security has been assigned to coordinate efforts to cleanse, cross-check, authenticate, and synchronize land data with the National Population Database and the National Data Center while ensuring information security, safety, and confidentiality and preventing bottlenecks in data connectivity and sharing from slowing implementation progress.

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment were tasked with coordinating the handling of issues related to the use of digitized land data to replace certain dossier components, thereby reducing paperwork, time, and costs for citizens and businesses.

Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees were requested to concentrate resources on enriching, cleansing, completing, cross-checking, and supplementing information for land plots that already have data but still fail to meet the criteria of being “accurate, sufficient, clean, and live.” At the same time, local authorities are required to conduct land surveys, prepare cadastral maps and cadastral records, and develop land databases for plots that currently lack data.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung stressed that all eligible data must be immediately put into management, operation, and exploitation to support the settlement of administrative procedures for citizens and businesses.

The Government has also issued Decree No. 147/2026/ND-CP guiding the implementation of special mechanisms and policies aimed at removing difficulties and obstacles facing stalled and prolonged projects, as stipulated in Resolution No. 29/2026/QH16 of the National Assembly.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh