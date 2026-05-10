Hanoi streets decorated ahead of Vietnam Fatherland Front congress

These days, many central streets in Hanoi are decorated with colorful flags, flowers, banners and posters celebrating the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 term.

As observed by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, major roads such as Dien Bien Phu Street, Trang Tien Street, Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Kim Ma Street and Nguyen Chi Thanh Street feature large propaganda panels displaying slogans such as “Unity - Unity - Great Unity, Success - Success - Great Success” and “Unity - Democracy - Innovation - Creativity - Development.”

The widespread display of national flags, congress emblems and bright red-and-yellow banners has added to the joyful and uplifting atmosphere in Hanoi.

Not only in the city center, but decoration and visual communication activities have also been carried out synchronously in many suburban wards and communes across Hanoi. Clean streets lined with national flags along major roads contribute to a solemn atmosphere ahead of this important political and social event.

According to the plan, the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front will take place over three days, from May 11 to May 13, in Hanoi, with the participation of more than 1,300 delegates representing people from all walks of life, ethnic groups, religions, armed forces, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and overseas Vietnamese communities.

The congress follows the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party and the elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. It continues to affirm the core role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in strengthening and promoting the great national unity bloc, building social consensus, and contributing to national development and defense in the new stage of growth.

The lively atmosphere across the streets of Hanoi reflects public confidence and expectations for the success of the congress, while also demonstrating the spirit of solidarity and collective determination among people nationwide toward the goal of building a prosperous and happy country.

Some scenes captured by SGGP reporters on Hanoi streets:

Trang Tien Street, opposite the Hanoi Opera House, is brightly decorated with congress-themed flags and banners.

The area in front of the Hanoi People’s Committee headquarters.

Large propaganda panels surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake highlight the congress.

Large banners and posters were displayed on Pham Hung Street near the gate of the National Convention Center.

The area along Doc Lap Street in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

By Tien Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong