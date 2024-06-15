Bao Phuong Vinh reaches first semifinals at Ankara World Cup 3-Cushion 2024

With two consecutive victories in Turkey last night, world-ranked 12th billiard player Bao Phuong Vinh reached the semifinals of the Ankara World Cup 3-Cushion 2024 for the first time in his career.

This event is organized by the World Billiards Federation.

In each match, he achieved significant point series to secure convincing wins, with an average inning score of over 2 points.

In the group stage, Bao Phuong Vinh had a series of 17 points to defeat Tran Tranh Luc with a score of 40-29, a series of 14 points to beat Salman (Turkey) with a score of 40-25, and a series of 7 points in his victory over Eddy Merckx (Belgium) with a score of 40-35. According to the organizers' statistics, he is the player with the best performance among the 32 players competing in the main round.

Advancing to the knockout round of 16, Bao Phuong Vinh continued his impressive performance with a series of 12 points and another series of 9 points, quickly defeating Turkish player Kiraz with a significant score difference of 50-29. In the quarterfinals, Bao Phuong Vinh once again showcased his skills with a series of 9 points, defeating Omer Karakrut (Turkey) with a score of 50-35.

Over the past five matches, Bao Phuong Vinh has achieved an impressive average inning score of 2.268. This is notably higher than his previous average of around 1.7 during his World Championship victory. In the semifinals, which will take place this afternoon, Bao will face Sidhom from Egypt.

Meanwhile, player Tran Quyet Chien, who recently became the world number one by defeating Tran Thanh Luc in the round of 16, lost to Heo Jung Han (South Korea) with a score of 39-50 in the quarterfinals. This match concluded at 2 a.m. on June 15, resulting in his elimination from the tournament.

By Gia Man – Translated by Thuy Doan