Ban Gioc (Vietnam)– Detian (China) Waterfalls site officially opened to tourists

Delegates launch the official opening of the Ban Gioc (Vietnam) - Detian (China) Waterfalls landscape site. (Photo: VNA)

In the spirit of jointly protecting and exploiting tourism resources, and developing the site into a distinctive tourist destination, in line with the agreement on cooperation to protect and exploit the tourism resources of Ban Gioc – Detian Waterfalls, Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang provincial People's Committee Trinh Truong Huy emphasised that both sides should further strengthen their exchange and coordination efforts in protecting the tourism resources, and preserving natural resources and cultural values in this landscape site.

He also stressed the need to work together to ensure security and safety for tourists, and actively study and cooperate in building unique border projects that reflect the friendship between the two Parties, two States, and people of Vietnam and China to attract more visitors.

It is necessary to enhance coordination in border management and protection, facilitate each other in the construction of border projects based on the signed agreements on border management, regularly share information regarding the operation of the site, and work together to address any arising situations, Huy added.

Vice Chairman of the People's Government of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Hu Fan highlighted the need for both sides to continue building a model for tourism cooperation.

Guangxi is ready to collaborate with Cao Bang to further improve infrastructure of the Ban Gioc – Detian Waterfalls landscape site and enrich tourism products and forms. In addition, both sides should work together to promote border tourism cooperation, enhance exchanges at all levels, and develop cross-border and high-quality tourism, Vice Chairman of the People's Government of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Hu Fan said.

The pilot operation of the landscape site from September 15, 2023 to September 15, 2024 has yielded positive results, as it welcomed over 13,000 visitors, while security and order were ensured.

Vietnamplus