Bai Gio tunnel could resume operation within next 72 hours

Workers have been making efforts to repair the Bai Gio tunnel after a landslide on April 12, authorities expected that the North-South railway section through the tunnel could be reopened within the next 72 hours.

In the afternoon of April 14, Director of the Phu Khanh Railway Transport Branch Le Quang Vinh reported that relevant units have given solutions to quickly handle the landslide at the Bai Gio tunnel on the North-South railway line crossing the Deo Ca (Ca Pass) connecting Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces.

It is expected to take three days to reopen this route; the Vietnam Railway Corporation is striving to reopen it as soon as possible. Contractors have mobilized over 200 workers along with various vehicles, devices and specialized means at the site to overcome the incident, clear up the debris and move rocks and soils out from the tunnel.

The incident has halted the North-South railway line, forcing trains traveling from the South to stop at Gia station in Khanh Hoa and trains departing from the North to stop at Tuy Hoa station in Phu Yen Province.

The railway sector has mobilized vehicles to transport passengers between the two stations.

Director of the Nha Trang Railway Transport Branch Tran Viet Hung informed that as soon as receiving information about the landslide at the Bai Gio tunnel, the railway sector immediately performed passenger conveyance between Tuy Hoa station (Phu Yen Province) and Gia station (Van Gia Town, Van Ninh District, Khanh Hoa Province) by automobiles to avoid disruption for the passenger's journeys.

As of April 14 morning, more than 4,000 passengers have been alternatively transferred between the two stations. The unit has also supported meals for passengers and the conveyance operation will continue until the tunnel is reopened.

The Office of Road Management 3 under the Ministry of Transport has coordinated with the traffic police of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces to regulate and restrict vehicles passing through the landslide area.

Previously, on April 13, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh required the Minister of Transport to urgently direct the project investor and related units to mobilize all available resources to promptly handle the landslide and accelerate the reopening of the North-South railway line as soon as possible.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong