Dai Ngai 1 Bridge delayed by 2 years due to dependence on foreign consultants

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has issued a response explaining the two-year delay in the Dai Ngai Bridge construction project on National Highway 60, relative to the initially approved schedule.



Accordingly, the Dai Ngai Bridge project, currently funded by the state budget within the medium-term public investment plans for 2021-2025 and 2026-2030, as well as the socio-economic recovery and development program, comprises two primary components. The to-be Dai Ngai 1 Bridge connects Tra Vinh and Soc Trang provinces while the to-be Dai Ngai 2 Bridge links Cu Lao Dung District with Soc Trang City center.

The Prime Minister approved the project’s investment policy, setting the implementation timeframe from 2022 to 2026.

Following this approval, the MoT had instructed the project investor (Project Management Board 85) to finalize the site survey and feasibility study, which was subsequently approved on December 23, 2022.

Simultaneously, the survey, technical design, and contractor selection processes were initiated, resulting in the commencement of construction for Dai Ngai 2 Bridge and its access roads on October 15, 2023, with a projected completion date in 2025, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives.

However, Dai Ngai 1 Bridge presented unforeseen challenges. According to the investor’s report, this is a complex, cable-stayed bridge structure with a 450m main span (the second largest in Vietnam after Can Tho Bridge) and a 164m tower. Crucially, this design represents a first for domestic consulting firms.

Furthermore, the bridge’s location near the coast, with its complex weather patterns and geological conditions, necessitated wind tunnel testing abroad. The project schedule became heavily reliant on the completion timeline of these tests by the foreign consultant, a factor that domestic consultants had not adequately anticipated, resulting in delays in finalizing the technical design.

The MoT has instructed the project investor and consultants to conduct a thorough review and learn from this oversight.

Although the investor and consultants have explored and implemented various technical solutions and then employed efficient construction methods to accelerate progress, Dai Ngai 1 Bridge requires a minimum of 40-42 months to complete, necessitating an adjustment to the project timeline.

Construction of Dai Ngai 1 Bridge commenced on January 12, 2025. The MoT is actively directing the investor and contractors to meticulously assess all technical factors and implement a “three shifts, four working groups” schedule to complete the project, with a revised target for basic completion in 2027 and full project operation in 2028. This will ensure the seamless connection of the entire National Highway 60.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thanh Tam