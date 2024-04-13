North-South railway remains shut due to non-stop landslide in Bai Gio Tunnel

The North-South railway through Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces remains shut until further announcement after a landslide continued to occurr in area of Bai Gio Tunnel, Khanh Hoa Province at 4:30 a.m. on April 13.

The North-South railway through Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces remains shut until further announcement due to a landslide in area of Bai Gio Tunnel.

Director of Phu Khanh Railway Operation Branch Le Quang Vinh that the repair work for the Deo Ca railway tunnel landslide has not yet taken place, resulting in more than 40 meters cubic of rocks and soils from the above location which collapsed the reinforcement system.

Currently, the construction unit is trying to reinforce the cracked ceiling tunnel area.

In addition, the construction contractor mobilized over 40 workers to overcome the incident. Under direction from the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), the railway maintenance unit has increased human resources at the site to support the overcoming the incident, he added.

Following an initial information, the prolonged weathered ground of the Bai Gio tunnel area could lead to the erosion.

At present, railway transport units continue to perform conveyance for passengers of five North-South trains between Tuy Hoa station (Phu Yen) and Gia station (Van Gia Town, Van Ninh District, Khanh Hoa Province).

Previously, on April 12, about 180 meters cubic of rocks and soils fell from the Bai Gio tunnel ceiling onto the railway track, causing a disruption situation for the North-South railway through Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces.

The landslide extends for 20 meters, approximately 85 meters far from the northern entrance of the Bai Gio tunnel in Khanh Hoa Province which is part of the project renovating weak tunnels under current construction.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong