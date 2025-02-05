Prime Minister urges focus on post-Tet work priorities

The Prime Minister has issued a directive emphasizing the importance of prioritizing and effectively addressing key tasks and responsibilities in the immediate aftermath of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Prime Minister urges to address key tasks

Recognizing the importance of maintaining momentum after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Prime Minister issued the Directive No. 03/CT-TTg. This directive urges all ministries, agencies, localities, organizations, and individuals to prioritize and diligently address all outstanding work, particularly those tasks that were left unfinished in 2024 and those inevitably delayed due to the holiday period. This proactive approach aims to minimize any potential disruptions to production, business activities, and the overall trajectory of socio-economic development.

Recognizing the potential for market fluctuations following the Tet holiday, the Prime Minister has directed ministries, agencies, and localities to closely monitor supply and demand trends and market prices for essential goods and services. This includes implementing proactive measures to ensure market stability, such as balancing supply and demand and effectively addressing instances of price manipulation.

The directive also emphasizes the critical importance of strengthening price inspection and supervision activities, with a focus on enforcing price declaration and display regulations and taking decisive action against unreasonable price increases and unjustified surcharges.

Simultaneously, it is imperative to simplify investment processes, particularly by finalizing the public investment plan for 2025, allocating surplus revenue from 2024, and enhancing the execution and disbursement of public investment funds from the start of the year.

Additionally, efforts should be intensified to advance strategic transportation initiatives, including airports, seaports, highways, and inter-regional and inter-provincial projects, with the goal of surpassing the target of 3,000 kilometers of expressways by the conclusion of 2025.

The Prime Minister has also called for an efficient implementation of efforts to organize and optimize the organizational structure for prompt activation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed ministries, agencies, and localities to swiftly restructure their organizations, reassign personnel, manage surplus public assets post-reorganization, and stabilize operations in preparation for the 2025 Party congresses at all levels.

The Prime Minister has tasked the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in coordination with relevant agencies and localities, to have reports and explanations to under the National Assembly during the approval process for the 2025 supplementary socio-economic development project, which targets a growth rate of 8 percent or higher.

In addition, the ministry is tasked with finalizing a draft scenario for allocating growth targets to ministries, sectors, localities, and enterprises. This draft will be formalized in a separate resolution and will be based on proposals from these entities, with an additional growth target of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent allocated based on their capabilities.

At the same time, the Ministry should propose breakthrough solutions to increase investment attraction in new industries and fields, high technology such as semiconductor chips, artificial intelligence, cloud computing to the Government in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has been tasked with leading efforts, in coordination with relevant agencies and localities, to urgently outline the scope and targets for an additional 10 percent cut in regular expenditures—beyond the existing 10 percent reduction for salary reform—to help fund investment in the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project. The ministry will also continue studying and proposing suitable tax, fee, and charge reduction policies, reporting to competent authorities by February.

Additionally, it will finalize the dossier for a draft National Assembly resolution on agricultural land use tax exemption, submitting it to the Government in the first quarter for consideration and decision.

The State Bank of Vietnam was urged to strictly control credit in high-risk sectors and continue to reduce the lending interest rates.

In his directive, the Prime Minister emphasized the critical need for the effective implementation of solutions aimed at controlling and minimizing the occurrence of traffic accidents and congestion. This directive calls for the enhancement of traffic regulation measures, the optimization of traffic flow, the prompt clearance of traffic incidents, and the proactive prevention of prolonged traffic congestion. Particular attention must be paid to major thoroughfares leading into and out of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as those connecting to vital transportation hubs such as railway stations, airports, seaports, and areas for festivals.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan