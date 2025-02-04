Top leaders attend art programs celebrating CPV’s 95th founding anniversary

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a special art program held at Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi on the evening of February 3 to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

The special art program held at Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi on the evening of February 3 to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

The event themed "95 years - The light that guides the way" also saw the presence of Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chairman of the Central Inspection Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang, and General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security.

The program presented compositions honoring the glorious history of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the great President Ho Chi Minh, the homeland and the country, as well as the joyful moments of the spring season in the nation.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

A singing performance at the "95 years - The light that guides the way" concert (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of the same day, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also attended another special art program marking the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam at Cach Mang Thang Tam Square in front of Hanoi Opera House in the capital city. The program saw the participation of Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attends the special art program at Cach Mang Thang Tam Square in front of Hanoi Opera House. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event (Photo: SGGP)

The 80-minute event included three chapters, “The Light Leading the Way,” “The Light of Renewal," and "The Era of Light,” promoting love for the country, national pride, and revolutionary traditions under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It also highlights the achievements in Vietnam’s economy, society, culture, and education, as well as contributes to preserving and promoting beautiful traditional cultures, developing tourism, strengthening the national unity, and implementing the country's renewal process.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh