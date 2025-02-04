Prime Minister calls on ministries, agencies to implement tasks for 2025

The Prime Minister outlined a comprehensive roadmap designed to harness the festive momentum and inspire the country to stride into the new year with vigour and purpose.

PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting in Hanoi on February 3. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting between permanent Government members and ministries and agencies in Hanoi on February 3, the first working day following Tet break, the PM outlined a comprehensive roadmap designed to harness the festive momentum and inspire the country to stride into the new year with vigour and purpose.

He revealed that the newly-established Government's Party Organisation will soon convene its first conference. With the post-Tet period ushering in a vibrant festival season, he underlined the need to hold events that are not only joyful and healthy but also safe and meaningful for all citizens, while combating superstition, outdated practices and wastefulness.

The PM emphasised 13 key task groups and 67 specific tasks that ministries, agencies and localities must pursue in the wake of Tet. Among these priorities is the critical monitoring of market supply, demand, and prices of essential goods and services. Furthermore, he urged a swift completion of investment procedures and the allocation of the 2025 public investment plan, with a keen focus on overcoming bottlenecks in key national projects and target programmes.

A call was made to fast-track strategic transportation projects, including airports, seaports, highways, and inter-regional infrastructure, aiming to exceed the target of 3,000km of expressways later this year.

Ministries and agencies were asked to implement drastically and effectively the streamlining of their organisational structures in line with directions from the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government, and the PM. This restructuring will refine the functions, duties, authority, and organisational structures of ministries, ministry-level agencies, and government-affiliated bodies.

Environmental protection and climate change response remain high on the agenda. Focus must be on tree planting campaigns, ecosystem restoration, prevention of natural disasters saltwater intrusion, and wildlife protection.

Priority must also be given to the development of culture, education, healthcare, labour and employment, with a firm commitment to completing the programme on eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing this year, he said.

As the nation gears up for the 14th National Assembly’s upcoming 9th extraordinary session, he urged the urgent finalisation of proposals for the 2026 law and ordinance building program, as well as draft laws under the 2025 legislative agenda and related detailed regulations and resolutions set to take effect.

During Tet, the nation came together to honour its heroes, with over 13.5 million war invalids, martyrs’ families, and ex-revolutionaries receiving gifts worth over VND7.94 trillion (US$317.6 million).

In 2024, nearly 7,000 homes were provided for those who served the revolution, and over 35,000 homes were supported under the program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing across the country.

The tourism sector is also on the rebound, with 12.5 million domestic visitors travelling during the holiday.

Vietnamplus