Party chief charts vision for Ha Giang’s future

Party General Secretary To Lam pointed out Ha Giang's strengths, starting with its rich and valuable natural resources conducive to developing distinct agricultural products.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on February 6 held a working session with the Ha Giang provincial Party Committee to review progress made since the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 17th provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term were adopted, while setting the course for 2025.

Praising achievements made by the provincial Party Organisation, authorities and people, the Party chief pointed out local strengths, starting with its rich and valuable natural resources conducive to developing distinct agricultural products.

Nestled in a region blessed with rare microclimates and fertile soils, Ha Giang is uniquely positioned to cultivate highland crops, livestock, and medicinal herbs found nowhere else in the country, which can be scaled into industrial production. The sustainable use of forest resources, combined with biodiversity conservation, creates exciting opportunities to develop green pharmaceuticals.

Moreover, Ha Giang is endowed with abundant and distinctive tourism resources, complemented by a young and industrious workforce. These assets form a robust foundation for future socio-economic growth, he noted.

Party chief Lam underscored the importance of continuing with Party building and rectification to ensure a clean and strong political system. He also highlighted the power of its culture, people, and great national unity as driving forces behind Ha Giang’s continued progress.

Preparations for the successful Party Congresses at all levels must be thorough, he said.

To fully harness Ha Giang’s pillars of tourism, cross-border trade, agro-forestry, and medicinal herb production, local Party committees, authorities and political system must demonstrate unwavering determination, creativity, and a willingness to embrace innovation; accelerate administrative reform and improve business environment.

Moreover, smart, organic, safe agriculture should go hand-in-hand with tourism development, ensuring that both sectors benefit from each other while preserving the environment.

Recognising the challenges faced by remote regions like Ha Giang, the Party chief called for significant investments in transportation networks, border gate facilities, logistics services, and smart infrastructure for health care and education.

The digital economy and e-commerce hold particular promise for empowering rural communities, enabling farmers and small businesses to reach wider markets. At the same time, better management of forests and water resources will ensure long-term sustainability for generations to come, he said.

The Party chief advocated for policies that encourage long-term settlement in border areas by improving education and healthcare services and fostering national defence awareness among ethnic groups. He also directed the province to improve living standards for all residents, narrow the wealth gap among ethnic groups, and devise sustainable poverty reduction plans.

Agreeing with Ha Giang’s proposals, General Secretary To Lam asked the Office of the Party Central Committee to collect suggestions and forward them to relevant agencies for consideration.

In a gesture of support, the leader and his entourage presented gifts to 20 local policy beneficiary families and ex-revolutionaries.

VNA