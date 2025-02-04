Minister urges to speed up solutions for projects’ completion

Minister Tran Hong Minh directed units to speed up solutions for issues affecting component projects of the North-South Expressway, particularly those in the South Central and Mekong Delta regions, to accelerate the project's overall completion.

Minister Tran Hong Minh urges to find solutions to provide sand for expressway projects which are in dire need of sand

The Minister made the statement at a conference on February's key tasks yesterday.

Currently, the Can Tho - Ca Mau expressway project and other expressway project are in dire need of sand. Minister Tran Hong Minh instructed relevant units to collaborate with research institutes to survey, assess, and develop construction solutions that address subsidence in weak soil areas while adhering to technical standards.

Furthermore, investors should maintain a consistent on-site presence with quality management agencies, consultants, and contractors to facilitate the prompt resolution of any issues that arise.

Regarding expressway sections slated for completion on April 30, 2025, including Bai Vot - Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi - Vung Ang, Bung - Van Ninh, and Van Phong - Nha Trang, Minister Tran Hong Minh advised investors to explore and implement a second phase of expansion.

At the same time, projects that complete the next phase also need to prepare expansion plans. These qualified investors who are currently constructing the projects can consider appointing contractors to save costs.

The minister also urged investors and relevant units to prioritize the completion of investment procedures for urgent projects, including Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan, Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay, Cam Lo - La Son, La Son - Tuy Loan, and My An - Cao Lanh, to enable their prompt commencement.

Concerning the investment project to upgrade the National Highway 51 to 8 lanes, relevant units must completely resolve financial matters, soon study the PPP (public-private partnership) or public investment (with toll collection) option.

The Ministry of Transport announced that the pre-feasibility study report for the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project has been submitted to the Prime Minister. The report is expected to be submited to the National Assembly for consideration before February 10.

Following the Prime Minister's review, the National Assembly is scheduled to issue a resolution on the project before February 17. Approval of the feasibility study report is anticipated in the third quarter of 2025, with technical design, contractor selection for construction packages, and project commencement targeted for the end of 2025.

Also yesterday, the Thu Duc City Construction Investment Project Management Board- the investor of Ba Ca Bridge project - started the construction of the bridge which connects the National Highway 13 to Road 11 in Thu Duc City. The project has a total capital of more than VND232 billion.

This project, spanning over 1.1km in Tam Binh and Hiep Binh Phuoc wards of Thu Duc City, will replace the old, narrow, and deteriorated bridge over the Go Dua canal with a new 25m long, 13m wide bridge. The project also involves the construction of 200m of new road, the renovation of nearly 900m of existing road, and upgrades to the drainage system, lighting, and landscaping.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan