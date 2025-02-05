Party chief attends tree planting festival in Hung Yen province

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the launching ceremony of the tree planting festival celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) in My Hao township of the northern province of Hung Yen on February 5, or the 8th day of the first lunar month.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates plant trees at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

The annual tree planting initiative was first launched by President Ho Chi Minh on November 28, 1959 and has since become a nationwide movement and a cultural feature. It also aligns with a national project to plant 1 billion trees in the 2021-2025 period.

Addressing the event, Tran Quoc Van, Chairman of the Hung Yen provincial People’s Committee, highlighted the province’s efforts in spreading the tree planting movement among the community.

Since 2022, Hung Yen has planted a total of 126,633 trees, surpassing the target by 173.5 percent, with 38,404 trees planted in 2024 alone, 60 percent higher than the target.

The province has also developed 185 streets with new trees, while trees have been planted across urban areas, industrial zones, rural communities, schools, hospitals, public buildings, and cultural sites.

To date, total investment in tree planting initiatives across the province has reached VND92.6 billion (US$3.67 million), he said.

Mr. Van urged local authorities at all levels, businesses, and residents to start planting trees for this year, ensuring proper care for newly-planted trees and continuing to maintain green spaces, striving to complete the tree planting target for 2025 at an early date.

