PM chairs meeting on construction of nuclear power plant

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also chairman of the steering committee for nuclear power plant construction, presided over the committee's second meeting in Hanoi on February 4.

At the second meeting of the steering committee for nuclear power plant construction on February 4 (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the Government leader highlighted that green and sustainable development remains a cornerstone of the Party and State’s policy, particularly given the country's heightened vulnerability to climate change impacts, including land subsidence, drought, and saltwater intrusion.

Besides, Vietnam is striving to achieve economic growth of at least 8 percent in 2025 and double-digit expansion in subsequent years, he said, adding the economic scaling is expected to drive the annual power demand growth of 12-16 percent, particularly in such emerging sectors as AI, cloud computing, Internet of Things and big data.

PM Chinh affirmed that developing green and sustainable energy is an urgent priority, with nuclear power seen as a crucial solution to meet the requirements and align with the global trends. He ordered committee members to review the progress made since their first meeting and discuss detailed plan for the implementation of the nuclear power plant project.

The plan must address crucial aspects, including infrastructure development, resettlement programmes, technology transfer, human resources training, investment sources, policy frameworks, and hurdles that need to be removed, he stated.

As nuclear power development is a matter of national significance and requires corresponding investment of effort and intellect, PM Chinh said it is necessary to set up specialised working groups and outline specific requirements for the implementation plan, laying stress on clear delegation of responsibilities, timelines, and deliverables.

Vietnamplus