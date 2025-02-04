Deputy PM urges to combat environmental crimes

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh requested the Police Bureau of Environmental Crime Prevention under the Ministry of of Public Security to resolutely combat environmental crimes.

Standing Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh calls for a resolute fight against environmental crimes

He made the call for a resolute fight against environmental crimes yesterday when he dropped by the Police Bureau of Environmental Crime Prevention to wish them happy new year.

During the visit, the Standing Deputy Prime Minister called on the environmental crime prevention and control police force to maintain its crucial role in environmental protection following the evolving demands of 2025. He urged them to continue their valuable contributions, particularly in preventing and combating crimes and violations related to the environment, resources, and food safety.

Mr. Nguyen Hoa Binh also emphasized the need for stronger inspection, supervision, and enforcement against violations, as well as a resolute fight against crime to prevent long-standing issues that fuel public anger.

He further urged the Police Bureau of Environmental Crime Prevention to collaborate effectively with pertinent agencies in order to prevent and address environmental incidents. This includes the monitoring of water, air, and land quality, as well as efforts to control and reduce pollution

Vietnamese Prime Minister requests urgent action on waste management in river basins Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last month directed people's committees of provinces and cities within river basins to urgently compile and categorize waste sources impacting water quality. They must create a detailed list, organized by type and discharge scale, for strict monitoring. This list must be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment by December 31, 2025. Simultaneously, the Prime Minister instructed to conduct inspections, examinations, and enforce strict, timely penalties for violations of environmental protection laws. A report on the implementation results for 2024 must be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment by June 30, 2025, for review and inclusion in the Prime Minister’s report. The Prime Minister directed local authorities to implement measures to meet key environmental targets by December 31, 2025. The goal is for 92 percent of industrial parks and 60 percent of industrial clusters to have fully operational centralized wastewater treatment systems meeting environmental standards. Additionally, all craft villages generating production wastewater must establish collection and treatment plans, with at least 50 percent of their wastewater properly treated. The directive also sets targets for 30 percent of urban domestic wastewater and 40 percent of rural domestic wastewater to be treated through centralized or decentralized methods.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan