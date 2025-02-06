Expressway network in Central, Central Highlands regions gradually completed

Some 768 km of expressways in the Central and Central Highlands regions will be put into operation in 2025, bringing the total length of expressways in the areas to over 1,800 km, the Ministry of Transport announced.

An intersection on Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, construction units are working diligently to complete the 130 km road section from Khanh Hoa to Buon Ma Thuot and 638 km across 10 sections of the North-South corridor expressway, including Bai Vot–Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi–Vung Ang, Bung–Van Ninh, Van Phong–Nha Trang, Vung Ang–Bung, Van Ninh–Cam Lo, Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh–Van Phong, and Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon.

Currently, these regions have more than 1,000 km of expressways that have been put into operation. Of these, the Eastern North-South Expressway includes sections such as Thanh Hoa - Ha Tinh, Da Nang - Quang Ngai, and Nha Trang - Dau Giay. The Western North-South Expressway includes the Thanh Hoa-Nghe An section and the 19 km section from Lien Khuong to Prenn Pass.

In addition to the 768 km currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2025, the Central and Central Highlands regions also have 868 km of seven routes under preparation for investment, including Vinh - Thanh Thuy, Cam Lo - Lao Bao, Quy Nhon - Pleiku, Nha Trang - Lien Khuong, and Dau Giay - Lien Khuong.

Two routes, Quang Ngai - Kon Tum and Ngoc Hoi - Gia Nghia, are expected to be invested before 2030. The Central and Central Highlands regions will have a total expressway length of over 2,700 km by 2030.

It is expected that after 2030, six expressway routes will be implemented, including Vung Ang - Cha Lo, Da Nang - Ngoc Hoi, Quang Nam - Quang Ngai, Phu Yen - Dak Lak, Pleiku - Le Thanh, and Lien Khuong - Buon Ma Thuot. The remaining sections will continue to be funded for implementation according to the approved planning.

The Ministry of Transport said that according to the planning, the expressway network in the Central and Central Highlands regions will consist of 13 expressways with a total length of 4,098 km.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh