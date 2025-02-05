PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs Government’s monthly meeting

PM Pham Minh Chinh requested the Government members to propose measures to stabilise the macroeconomy, curb inflation, promote growth, revitalise both traditional and emerging growth drivers.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government's regular meeting on February 5. (Photo: VNA)

Stressing that all ministries and localities must achieve a minimum growth rate of 8 percent to lay the groundwork for double-digit growth in the coming years, PM Pham Minh Chinh requested the Government members to propose measures to stabilise the macroeconomy, curb inflation, promote growth, revitalise both traditional and emerging growth drivers.

Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Ho Duc Phoc, ministers, head of ministerial-level and governmental agencies, representatives from the Party Central Committee’s agencies and the National Assembly, and leaders from several corporations.

In his opening remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked participants to assess the socio-economic development results in January while analysing how the regional and global developments, particularly global trade and trade conflicts, affect the supply chain and export markets. He emphasised the need for market diversification, highlighting potential opportunities in the Middle East and Mercosur trading bloc.

Stressing that all ministries and localities must achieve a minimum growth rate of 8 percent to lay the groundwork for double-digit growth in the coming years, PM Pham Minh Chinh requested the Government members to propose measures to stabilise the macroeconomy, curb inflation, promote growth, revitalise both traditional and emerging growth drivers.

He said that key Party and State leaders had approved several landmark projects at their February 4 meeting, including the development of nuclear power plants, the construction of the North-South high-speed railway and several standard-gauge railroads, and the settlement of ongoing issues with Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects. He asked the Deputy Prime Ministers and ministers complete relevant documents, mechanisms and policies to submit to the parliament at the upcoming session.

The government leader also laid stress on the significance of continuing to implement Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued in 2017, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency.

According to the PM, it is necessary to complete mechanisms and remove bottlenecks for development, finalise the construction of 3,000 kilometres of expressways and airport projects by the end of 2025. Additionally, social initiatives feature prominently in the agenda, with plans to expand social housing and do away with temporary and dilapidated houses across the country.

Furthermore, he asked competent agencies to well prepare for major events in 2025, including the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 80th anniversary of National Day, and Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

Vietnamplus