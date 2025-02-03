State leader meets with staff of Presidential Office

State President Luong Cuong had a meeting with officials and staff of the Presidential Office in Hanoi on February 3, the first working day after the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

State President Luong Cuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

According to Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, the office has ensured that all staff members celebrated the Lunar New Year safely, joyfully, and economically while maintaining smooth operations and providing effective services supporting the State President and the Vice President before, and during and after the holiday.

President Luong Cuong highlighted the successful preparations for Tet, ensuring that all citizens, particularly those in remote areas and vulnerable groups, had a joyful celebration.

At the meeting, the State leader urged the office to continue effectively supporting the State President and State Vice President's affairs throughout 2025 with helpful advice and high-quality services.

Emphasizing that 2025 is a year of acceleration and breakthrough to achieve the targets outlined in the 13th National Party Congress's Congress, as well as the nation’s five-year and ten-year socio-economic development plans, President Cuong stressed the need for the office to ensure higher operational efficiency after the organizational streamlining.

Extending New Year wishes to officials and staff of the office, he expressed his expectation that they will continue promoting solidarity, overcoming challenges, fulfilling responsibilities, and achieving greater achievements in 2025 and beyond.

