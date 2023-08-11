Bac Giang exhibition showcases Japanese dolls

A display of nearly 70 traditional and modern Japanese dolls is taking place in the northern province of Bac Giang as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan.



The exhibition, jointly organised by the Bac Giang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, runs from August 10 to 30, is divided into two spaces - human-shaped dolls and Kokeshi wooden dolls.

One space enables visitors to explore gorgeous dolls depicting various characters, from children to grown-ups, in different settings from daily life to theater.

Meanwhile, the unique wooden doll Kokeshi provided by Tsugaru Kokeshi Museum is being showcased at another space. Kokeshi originated from the Tohoku (Northeast) region of Japan in the 19th century and is usually sold as souvenirs for children at the hot spring towns in the region.

Each town has its own Kokeshi type characterised by its unique pattern and technique. On display are 12 types of Kokeshi which come in various sizes, accompanied by modern Kokeshi works, five of which draw inspiration from Vietnamese culture.

Visitors will also have the chance to try on traditional Yukata clothes, the art of paper folding Origami, join woodblock printing and take home cute little paper dolls. A collection of photos featuring the land and people of Japan and the culture of Bac Giang province are also showcased at the exhibition.