Ba Dinh Square miniaturized in mural wall in city's central district

A wall, which is located on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, was refurbished with a beautiful mural depicting Ba Dinh Square.

Ba Dinh Square is miniaturized in the wall mural on Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The mural wall was painted by youth union members from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and District 1, painters and female DJ Mie to replace advertisements previously.

Female DJ Mie joins the activity.

As of September 2 morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in coordination with the Municipal Youth Union and Nippon Paint Vietnam Company completed the special mural wall to mark the 79th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 –2024).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security informed that after over a year of efforts to remove unauthorized advertisements and flyers across districts and Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City, dozens of mural paints have replaced millions of illegal advertisements.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong