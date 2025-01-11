Aviation sector adds 522 flights for Tet

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced that Vietnamese airlines has added 522 flights for the Tet holiday, increasing by approximately 133,000 seats on domestic routes.

Tickets are already sold out for flights from Ho Chi Minh City to various provinces in the Central and Northern regions on January 25.

The flights are mostly on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Central provinces between January 22 and February 8, primarily on routes of Ho Chi Minh City - Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City - Quy Nhon, Ho Chi Minh City - Thanh Hoa, and Ho Chi Minh City - Chu Lai.

Despite the increase in flights, many routes are still fully booked, especially those from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Chu Lai, and Nha Trang in the days before and after the Lunar New Year.

In order to meet passenger demand, domestic airlines are continuing to operate night flights, ensuring absolute safety and compliance with infrastructure requirements.

In the afternoon of January 11, Tan Son Nhat Airport Authority reported that the demand for air travel during the Lunar New Year 2025 has surged, particularly on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to northern provinces.

Many routes are fully booked or have high ticket prices due to the high travel demand during the peak period.

