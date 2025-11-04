Autumn Fair’s success paves the way for Spring Fair: PM

The PM has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to build on the success of the first Autumn Fair to develop a professional,modern,effective model for annual autumn fair,while submitting a proposal for organising the inaugural Spring Fair in 2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the closing ceremony of the Autumn Fair 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi on November 3, the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh the fair is a vivid demonstration of Vietnam’s dynamism, innovation, and integration in the new era. He called for continued efforts to connect production with consumption, strengthen domestic and international supply chains, and expand export markets.

Held from October 25 to November 4 at the National Exposition Center in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi, the fair drew more than 2,500 organizations and enterprises from Vietnam and abroad, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore, New Zealand, and EU countries. Over 3,000 booths showcased key products across industries such as manufacturing, science and technology, innovation, cultural industries, e-commerce, and agro-processing.

The fair attracted an average of 100,000 visitors per day, generated over 2,000 business matching sessions, and recorded transactions and MoUs worth nearly VND5 trillion (over US$190 million). More than 30 side events, including seminars, forums, festivals, and cultural performances, helped promote local brands, strengthen partnerships, and highlight Vietnamese creativity.

Outstanding organizations and enterprises are honored at the event. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh said the fair’s theme, “Connecting People with Production and Business,” underlined the central role of people as both the driving force and the ultimate beneficiary of economic growth. It had become not just a trade fair but a “festival of innovation and culture,” linking Vietnamese regions, products, and communities, he added.

The success of the Autumn Fair proves that Vietnam’s market is not only large and fast-growing but also safe, friendly, and attractive to investors, he said, stressing that the fair symbolized national solidarity, creativity, and aspiration for sustainable development.

At the closing ceremony, the organizing committee honored 30 outstanding exhibitors and launched a fundraising campaign to support people affected by recent storms and floods in central and northern mountainous provinces.

The “Autumn of Hope—Sharing Love” initiative, first introduced at the fair’s opening, has so far mobilized VND316 billion in donations nationwide.

The PM expressed his thanks to ministries, localities, enterprises, and international partners for their contributions, which turned the fair into a successful economic and cultural event connecting Vietnam with the world.

Looking ahead, he urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to establish an annual framework for the Autumn Fair and to develop a detailed proposal for organizing the first Spring Fair next year. The upcoming Spring Fair, he said, should continue to promote innovation, green growth, and digital transformation, creating more opportunities for businesses and localities to showcase their strengths.

The Government leader also called on enterprises to uphold social responsibility, help communities hit by natural disasters, and enhance the reputation of Vietnamese products and brands in global markets.

Vietnamplus