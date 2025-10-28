Autumn Fair 2025 shapes future of Vietnamese exports

The MoIT said it is gradually building a modern, digital, and globally connected national trade promotion ecosystem, with the fair serving as a launchpad.

The first Autumn Fair 2025 has quietly asserted itself as something more than a mere bazaar for domestic wares: it is, in essence, a vital conduit for companies to penetrate global markets, boost exports and elevate the global reputation of “Made-in-Vietnam” brands.

What sets it apart from conventional expos isn’t the 3,000-plus booths nor the influx of overseas exhibitors, but rather a new organising approach - one places trade promotion at the centre, empowers businesses as key drivers and targets seamless market connectivity as the ultimate goal.

Booths at the space of Vietnamese national brands (Photo: VNA)

Vu Ba Phu, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said the gathering demonstrates Vietnam’s proactive integration as one of the world’s top 20 trading economies. Beyond hawking Vietnamese wares, it functions as a portal linking local firms with overseas buyers, distributors and investors, forging enduring export supply chains.

Ho Sy Tai, Marketing Director at Nam Kim Steel JSC, described the fair as a strategic milestone in the ministry’s push to establish a national platform for trade promotion and industrial development.

The event brimmed with the “Vietnamese goods go global” showcases, supporting industry displays, innovation hubs and e-commerce pavilions, all weaving together a full-spectrum network of promotion, training, consulting, and business matchmaking.

Experts said the event burnishes the luster of Vietnam’s bounty, arraying everything from fresh farm yields and packaged foods to consumer items, industrial outputs, apparel and eco-tech innovations. Should companies leverage it to spotlight not only their merchandise but also their culture, expertise, and brand values, the fair transcends mere salesmanship to embody a portrait of the country’s essence.

Indeed, many deals materialised on-site, inking memoranda of understanding that unlock fresh shipments to the US, EU and Middle East. Such results reflect surging trust in Vietnam’s exports among global partners. For the hundreds of exhibitors involved, the fair has delivered insights into import standards, green consumption trends, packaging requirements, and traceability protocols - all essential for deeper market penetration.

At its core, the event plants seeds for a long-term blueprint blending traditional and digital trade promotion. It eyes “smart promotion,” fusing datasets from firms, state bodies, overseas trade posts and borderless digital marketplaces.

The MoIT said it is gradually building a modern, digital, and globally connected national trade promotion ecosystem, with the fair serving as a launchpad. If held annually, it could blossom into a Southeast Asian export accelerator, reinforcing Vietnam’s stature as a key destination in the global trade network.

