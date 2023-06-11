Canada, France pyrotechnic teams perform at Da Nang Fireworks Festival 2023

Two pyrotechnic teams from Canada and France yesterday had a wonderful performance at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 (DIFF 2023) with the theme 'Love without border'.

Thousands of spectators had a chance to watch the dramatic firework display of two teams from Canada and France on the second night of the firework competition- a special event in the Central City of Da Nang.

The Canadian Hands Fireworks team's performance had the theme of 'Aurora', uplifting audience’s emotion with its explosive fireworks performance. The performance created light strips depicting beautiful natural phenomena along with the excitement of 14 of the best tracks in Canadian electronic music which lit up the sky of Da Nang.

Meanwhile the French team ArtEventia painted a picture of love between humans and nature with the theme 'Colors of hope'.

Having won many great prizes at fireworks competitions in the United States, Poland, Belgium, the Arteventia team from France showed its real class at the night show. With diverse musical tactics, the team portrayed the story of love and hope in the language of skillful light with the theme 'Colors of hope'.

The highlight of the competition night of the French team was the appearance of the song ‘Dung hoi em vi sao’ (Don't ask me why) by singer My Tam near the end of the performance which made spectators in the stands cheer and clap as soon as the music started.