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Australia officially opens market for Vietnamese pomelo exports

SGGP

Australian authorities have officially published import requirements for Vietnamese pomelo on the BICON system.

On the evening of April 10, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that Australian authorities have officially published import requirements for Vietnamese pomelo on the BICON system, marking a key legal basis for exporting the fruit to Australia.

On the same day, the Plant Production and Protection Department issued technical guidelines to help localities and enterprises meet Australia’s import standards.

According to the plan, a ceremony announcing the first shipment of Vietnamese pomelo to Australia will take place on April 13 in Dong Thap Province.

The event will be jointly organized by the Plant Production and Protection Department and the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Dong Thap Province.

The Plant Production and Protection Department has urged local authorities, businesses, cooperatives and relevant production facilities to urgently study Australia’s notification and technical instructions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment emphasized that the entire production chain, including cultivation, harvesting, treatment, packaging and transportation, must be strictly controlled to ensure full compliance with Australia’s requirements.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnamese pomelo exports Plant Production and Protection Department Ministry of Agriculture and Environment the first shipment of Vietnamese pomelo to Australia Dong Thap Province Australia’s notification technical instructions

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