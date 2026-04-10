Vietnam posts US$3.6 billion Q1 trade deficit amid surge in imports

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported a first-quarter trade deficit of US$3.6 billion on April 9, attributing the imbalance to a surge in raw material and equipment imports that officials describe as growth-driven rather than alarming.

At a regular press conference held on the afternoon of April 9, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) reported a trade deficit of approximately US$3.6 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

At the press brief (Photo: SGGP/ Can Dung)

This figure comes amid a total import-export turnover of roughly $250 billion, representing a significant 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Director Tran Thanh Hai of the Agency of Foreign Trade explained that the deficit does not necessarily reflect a year-long trend. He noted that the first quarter is typically a period when businesses ramp up the procurement of raw materials, machinery, and electronic components to fuel production cycles. The surge in imports was particularly concentrated in electronic parts and equipment, largely driven by the rollout of new investment projects, including those within the foreign direct investment (FDI) sector.

Because the majority of these imports consist of essential production inputs, the MoIT views the current deficit as a "growth-oriented" imbalance. Officials maintain that the situation remains under control and that the national goal for a trade surplus in 2026 remains unchanged. However, returning the trade balance to a positive state will depend heavily on the export sector's ability to accelerate momentum in the coming quarters.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan