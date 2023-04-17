Athletes with disabilities experience open competition and exciting moments

Disabled athletes experienced open competition and exciting moments to achieve ambitious goals in sport at the 2023 National Championships in Athletics for the Disabled.

The 2023 National Championships in Athletics for the Disabled has officially kicked off at the District 8 Sports Center from April 17 to 21.

The tournament is part of the program to celebrate Vietnam Day of Persons with Disabilities (on April 18) with the theme ‘Sports - Inclusion – Rise up’ organized by the Vietnam National Committee on Disabilities in collaboration with ministries and agencies and local administrations. Seventeen teams of athletes with disabilities across the country with 217 athletes were competing at the tournament.

This is a meaningful tournament because it not only encourages athletes with disabilities to participate in sports activities to confidently integrate into the community but also an opportunity for them to show their talents, compete and reap medals.

Athletes with disabilities do not have a year-round regime like normal athletes. They participate in sports voluntarily and desire to satisfy their passion. Therefore, when playing on the field, these special players all tried to complete their part with the highest determination.

At break time after completing the long jump, Mai Van Khan from the Ha Giang sports delegation shared: “At this tournament, I would participate in the high jump, long jump and 400m running events. Although this is my first time taking part in a national tournament, I am determined to achieve high results. I find this tournament very meaningful because it shows the interest of the Party, State and society in the lives of people with disabilities.”