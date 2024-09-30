At least 11 casualties reported after landslide, flash flood in Ha Giang

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Quang District, Ha Giang Province reported at least 11 casualties after thundery rains caused landslide and flash flood in the locality on September 29 afternoon.

Funtional forces are searching victims of the landslide.

The People’s Committee of Bac Quang District added that the incidents have resulted in 39 damaged houses including nine collapsed and significant damage to property and infrastructure in several communes and towns across the district. Total damage is estimated to exceed VND13 billion (US$527,120).

At the landslide site

According to local authorities, after the landslide occurred at Km49 on National Highway No.2 across Nam Tang slope, they mobilized 300 people, including police, soldiers and militia, along with large excavators and eight trucks to the site to clear up the debris. Numerous people were feared to have been buried.

A large excavator is mobilized at the landslide site to search the victims.

Currently, the Ha Giang Provincial Police are urgently mobilizing additional officers to search for victims in buried houses.

As of September 30 morning, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting indicated Ha Giang Province continues to experience heavy rainfall between 270 mm and 282 mm, primarily in the districts of Bac Quang and Vi Xuyen.

From last night until the early morning of September 30, widespread rains have pounded in the Northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien and Lai Chau under the influence of a cold air wave.

The prolonged heavy rain has triggered the risk of flash floods, landslides, and water logging in various areas, threatening the safety of residents, especially in low-lying regions.

It is expected that persistent heavy rainfall will cause a significantly increasing risk of landslides along National Highway No.2.

Vietnam-Germany Hospital and Bach Mai Hospital said that they are ready to coordinate with the health sector of Ha Giang Province in treating severe landslide victims. An ambulance is mobilized to implement on-site emergency care and take severe patients to hospitals for treatment. An ambulance is mobilized to implement on-site emergency care and take severe patients to hospitals for treatment. The hospitals will provide medicines, blood, intravenous fluids, emergency equipment and medical supplies to the Ha Giang Provincial Department of Health to aid in treating the severe cases. On September 29 afternoon, the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to Ha Giang Province’s Department of Health, Bach Mai Hospital and Vietnam-Germany Hospital regarding the urgent emergency care and treatment for those injured in the landslide on National Highway No.2 in Viet Vinh Commune in Bac Quang District, Ha Giang Province. The hospital were asked to proactively work with Ha Giang Province’s health sector to treat severe cases. Earlier, on September 29 morning, upon receiving information about the landslide, the Ha Giang Provincial Department of Health quickly mobilized forces under Bac Quang District General Hospital to allocate two mobile emergency teams, two ambulances from the hospital, and one ambulance from Tri Duc General Clinic to provide on-site emergency care and take patients to hospitals for treatment.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong