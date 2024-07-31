At least 10 dead due to heavy rain-triggered floods in Northern region

According to reports from Northern localities, floods triggered by heavy rains have caused at least 10 deaths for the last couple of days.

Rescuers are searching for landslide victims

The National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting said that since the early hours of July 31, widespread heavy rains have slammed in the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang and Bac Kan.

The center reported that throughout last night, the Northern mountainous and midland regions including Quang Ninh Province continued to experience moderate to heavy rains.

The weather bureau noted that the localities above mentioned would continue to see moderate to thundery downpours with heavy rainfall ranging from 20mm to 50mm, events exceeding 100mm in some areas from July 31 night to August 1.

The capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta will still see scattered showers. Meanwhile, the Central region and the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan continue to have sunny days.

Notably, the provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Ninh Thuan may be scorched by temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience sunny daytime and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

From the night of July 29 to the morning of July 30, heavy rain slammed into many Northern localities, notably in the provinces of Quang Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan and Hanoi.

Weather monitoring stations recorded rainfall of up to 254 mm in Hong Ha Ward, Ha Long City. Rainwater inundated various streets and flowed into houses. Many households had to urgently run out of and evacuate their properties from the dangerous area during the night.

A serious landslide

In the afternoon of July 30, tropical downpours continued to pour down several provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Hai Phong City. Numerous streets and residential areas in Lang Son City were submerged as rainwater drained slowly. National Highway 1A through Hoang Dong Commune, Lang Son City was also flooded.

A severe landslide occurred in section Km 257 on National Highway 3 through Tai Ho Sin Pass, Hoa An District, Lang Son Province creating a dangerous hole with a length of 26 meters, width of 10 meters and height of over 12 meters.

Lang Son City is flooded seriously due to persistent heavy rains.

On the same day, another landslide happened on a road from Con Minh Commune, Na Ri District to Cao Son Commune, Bach Thong District, Bac Kan Province, injuring two persons. For nearly a week, the circulation of typhoon Prapiroon unleashed heavy rains to flood many residential areas in Hanoi's Chuong My and Quoc Oai districts.

According to meteorological experts, heavy rains and strong winds in the Northeastern and Northern mountainous areas have been caused by a convergence zone of winds.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting reported that from the nighttime of July 31, the heavy rain in Northern Vietnam will tend to decrease, except for some places with 200mm rainfall on August 2.

Amid the current complicated weather conditions, in the afternoon of July 30, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long paid an on-site survey at the most serious flooding area in Chuong My District in the capital city of Hanoi to offer gifts and encouragement and shared difficulties for residents in flood-hit areas.

The Deputy Prime Minister has recommended that the capital city of Hanoi needs to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other relevant ministries, agencies and organizations to have flood prevention solutions in this flood-prone area.

By Khanh Nguyen, Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong