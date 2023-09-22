ASIAD 2023: Vietnamese rowers shine at play-off round

The Vietnamese rowing team continued to gain victory in the play-off round at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China on September 21.

Ho Thi Duy excellently finished first in the women’s heavyweight single scull with a time of 8m34s52.

She will compete in the semi-finals alongside Chae Sehyon from the Republic of Korea and Almamy Haya Muhamad from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Bui Van Hoan, Dinh The Duc, Nguyen Van Ha, Nguyen Van Hieu and Nhu Dinh Nam finished third in the men’s heavyweight quadruple scull after 6m17s52, landing behind their Indian and Indonesian rivals.

However, the performance enabled them to qualify for the semi-final round.The semi-final round is set to take place on September 22, while the finals will be organised on September 24 and 25.

Earlier, Vietnamese rowers secured tickets to the finals for four out of the five events on the first day of rowing competition on September 20.