ASIAD 2023: Vietnam women’s football team trounce Bangladesh 6-1

The Vietnamese women's national team landed a convincing 6-1 victory over their Bangladeshi rival in their group stage match on September 25 as part of the ongoing the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in China.

This result gives Vietnam a significant advantage in the race to earn a ticket to the quarterfinals.

The women's football event at ASIAD 2023 features 16 participating teams, which are divided into five groups. The top team from each group and the three best second-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Vietnam is placed in Group D, alongside with Nepal, Bangladesh, and Japan – the reigning champions. The squad beat Nepal 2-0 on September 22 and is scheduled to face Japan on September 28.