ASIAD 19: Kurash athlete brings home one bronze

Kurash athlete Vo Thi Phuong Quynh wins the 13th bronze medal for Vietnam at ASIAD 19. (Photo: VNA)
In the semi-finals of the women’s 87kg category, Quynh lost to Iran's 2022 world champion Zahra Bagheri with a score of 0-3. However, because Kurash does not have a third-place play-off, the Vietnamese athlete was awarded a bronze medal, together with Iranian Melika Vandchaly, who lost in the second semi-final match against host athlete Liu Yi.
In the final round, the Chinese athlete defeated her Iranian rival 3-0 to win the gold.
Winning the bronze medal is an impressive achievement for Quynh, as she is originally a judo artist and has only been practicing Kurash for four months, since June this year.
With this result, the 25-year-old girl also helped the Kurash team complete its goal of winning a bronze at ASIAD 19.
On the same day, the women’s Sepak Takraw team defeated the Japanese team 21-11, 21-18 to book a ticket to the semi-finals one match earlier.
Vietnamese archers also had a successful competition day, winning tickets to the quarterfinals in the women team’s 1-string, mixed team’s 3-string, and mixed team’s 1-string events.