ASIAD 19: Kurash athlete brings home one bronze

Kurash athlete Vo Thi Phuong Quynh won the 13th bronze medal for Vietnam at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) held in Hangzhou, China on October 2.

In the semi-finals of the women’s 87kg category, Quynh lost to Iran's 2022 world champion Zahra Bagheri with a score of 0-3. However, because Kurash does not have a third-place play-off, the Vietnamese athlete was awarded a bronze medal, together with Iranian Melika Vandchaly, who lost in the second semi-final match against host athlete Liu Yi.

In the final round, the Chinese athlete defeated her Iranian rival 3-0 to win the gold.

Winning the bronze medal is an impressive achievement for Quynh, as she is originally a judo artist and has only been practicing Kurash for four months, since June this year.

With this result, the 25-year-old girl also helped the Kurash team complete its goal of winning a bronze at ASIAD 19.

On the same day, the women’s Sepak Takraw team defeated the Japanese team 21-11, 21-18 to book a ticket to the semi-finals one match earlier.

Vietnamese archers also had a successful competition day, winning tickets to the quarterfinals in the women team’s 1-string, mixed team’s 3-string, and mixed team’s 1-string events.