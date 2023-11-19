Art performance spotlights Vietnamese culture in France

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam's permanent delegation to UNESCO in France, organised an art performance program at the Vietnamese Cultural Center in Paris on November 17.

Themed Dem Di san Viet Nam (Night of Vietnamese heritage), the event offered a chance for delegates to enjoy a unique art program performed by artists of the Viet Bac folk art troupe.

In her speech, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, head of Vietnam’s delegation to UNESCO, said promoting the cultural values and strengths of the Vietnamese people is the key to realising the aspiration to build a prosperous country.

She took the occasion to thank the valuable support and effective cooperation of UNESCO in preserving and promoting heritage, affirming that Vietnam is committed to working closely with UNESCO and its member countries to ensure that cultural heritage is not only living heritage, a source of diversity and creativity, but also a motivation for peace, resilience and sustainable development, and inspiration for the future.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said Vietnam considers culture to be both a goal and a driving force for development, and culture is placed on par with economics, politics, and society.

According to the minister, with more than 35 pieces of heritage of various types recognised by UNESCO, and cities joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Vietnam is proud of its diverse and rich culture imbued with national identity.Vietnam is ready to exchange and share experience and expertise with countries around the world to boost conservation of the value of the world heritage system, Hung stressed.

As an active and responsible member of UNESCO and a candidate for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure, Vietnam wishes to spread the message and calls on countries around the world to join hands in further pushing the preservation work of world heritage on a global scale, he went on.

Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, Chairperson of the Executive Board of UNESCO, applauded Vietnam's active participation inUNESCO's activities, saying that those have contributed to promoting the diversity of Vietnam's culture.