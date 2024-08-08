Approximately 33,000 graves removed from Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery

A representative from the land clearance board under the People's Committee of Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City reported that relevant units have urgently carried out the Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery relocation plan.

The Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery relocation plan is urgently carried out.

Accordingly, the Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery relocation plan is divided into three phases.

Under the first phase, 15,539 graves were affected. Up to now, the grave relocation at Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery has been completed according to the plan, including 13,753 graves already removed by families and relatives.

In the second phase, families has relocated 13,201 out of 16,848 graves. It is expected that the relocation plan for the second phase will be completed by September 2024.

Regarding the third phase of the project, there are 21,569 graves in need of relocation. Families have relocated 5,244 graves, achieving a rate of 24.31 percent. Currently, there are still 16,325 graves at this cemetery.

Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery covers 40.7 hectares of land and has approximately 54,000 must-relocated graves. Since 2010, the Ho Chi Minh City government has planned to relocate this cemetery to perform urban embellishment, ensure environmental hygiene and invest in social infrastructure projects. The project began in 2014. The cemetery relocation aims to build a park thereby helping reduce environmental pollution.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong