Appraisal Council established for metro project connecting HCMC, Binh Duong

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha signed Decision No. 969/QĐ-TTg on the establishment of a State Appraisal Council to review the pre-feasibility study report for Metro Line No.1 linking Binh Duong New City and Suoi Tien Theme Park in HCMC on May 18.

The Council is chaired by the Minister of Finance and sees the participation of the Deputy Minister of Finance serving as Vice Chairman. Council members include senior officials from the Ministries of Construction, National Defense, Public Security, Justice, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, and Industry and Trade, as well as leaders from the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province.

The Ministry of Finance is the standing agency of the State Appraisal Council.

The Council is responsible for finalizing the appraisal report in accordance with regulations, clearly affirming the project’s pre-feasibility study report to meet the necessary conditions for government approval, and submitting it to the National Assembly for an investment policy decision.

The project starts at Station S1 in the new city center in Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, and ends at the Suoi Tien Bus Station of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Urban Railway Line No. 1 in Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province. The main line is expected to be 29.01 km long, passing through four existing cities in Binh Duong Province, including Tan Uyen, Thu Dau Mot, Thuan An, and Di An.

The establishment of Metro Line No. 1 linking Binh Duong New City and Suoi Tien Theme Park in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to create a new space for urban growth and facilitate the distribution of population and labor along the railway corridor.

