Apparatus restructuring difficult but indispensable: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the December 4 conference carrying out the review of the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Rearranging the organisational apparatus is a difficult task but it is essential, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on December 4 at a Government conference to carry out the review of the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued by the Party Central Committee in 2017, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency.

PM Pham Minh Chinh, who is also head of the government steering committee for reviewing the implementation of the resolution, urged ministers and heads of sectors to promote a strong sense of responsibility, and implement the assigned tasks in a scientific manner, with a suitable and effective roadmap and approach, noting that the organisational structure is currently cumbersome, with many bottlenecks, limited time, high expectations, heavy tasks, and complex and sensitive work.

They were requested to integrate the restructuring the organisational apparatus with the streamlining of staff, the improvement of personnel quality, and the selection of the right officials, with the common interests placed first and foremost.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was required to develop a specific plan, providing guidance on the timelines, methods, and approaches for ministries and sectors to implement based on the plans of the Party Central Committee and government's steering committees to review the implementation of the resolution.

The Prime Minister also urged his deputies to proactively work with ministries and sectors under their management to implement and regularly monitor the progress of the work.

Ministries and sectors were required to thoroughly inform and motivate officials and staff members, ensure their legal rights and interests are protected, and develop appropriate policies and regulations.

At the same time, they must review legal documents to eliminate any legal gaps and devise plans to complete the organisational restructuring, enabling them to promptly begin the work.

Vietnamplus