Anticipated film about Cu Chi guerrillas officially released

The premiere of the movie “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi” (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), directed by Bui Thac Chuyen, was held in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of March 31.

Director Bui Thac Chuyen (R), Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Van Tau and People's Artist Cao Minh (L) at the film premiere (Photo: SGGP)

The film is one of the literature and art works aimed at celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The ceremony was attended by Heros of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Van Tau (alias Tu Cang) and To Van Duc, who directly lived and fought in Cu Chi, witnessing fierce years of battles and contributing to the heroic history of this region.

The film is set in 1967 in Binh An Dong revolutionary base in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City. A 21-member guerrilla team led by Bay Theo became the search and destroy mission of the US military. They must be responsible for protecting a group of strategic intelligence officers hiding in the base.

The 16+ rated film features an ensemble cast that includes Thai Hoa, People's Artist Cao Minh, Quang Tuan, Ho Thu Anh, Hang Lamoon, Hoang Minh Triet, and Nhat Y.

The film will have early screenings at 7:00 p.m. on April 2 and 7:00 p.m. on April 3, before its official release at cinemas nationwide starting April 4.

Heros of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Van Tau (alias Tu Cang) (R) and To Van Duc at the film premiere (Photo: SGGP)

Actors and actresses of the film offer flowers to Hero of the People's Armed Forces To Van Duc. (Photo: SGGP)

Director Bui Thac Chuyen (L) and Hero of the People's Armed Forces To Van Duc (C) (Photo: SGGP)

The film crew at the film premiere (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh