Anh Vien: From champion swimmer to inspirational swimming coach

Now, in a new role akin to a swimming ambassador, Anh Vien is eager to share her knowledge and expertise with children, teenagers, adults, and even older individuals, introducing them to the joy of swimming and fostering a love for the sport.

Nguyen Thi Anh Vien bid farewell to the national swimming team in 2021, leaving the professional community in a state of sadness. Despite not being able to compete in the Olympic Games, she was still able to showcase her exceptional skills in the Asian Games, particularly the SEA Games.

However, Anh Vien decided to step back and conclude her remarkable career in order to pursue studies at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Sports and Physical Education. Additionally, she has taken up the role of a swimming coach, offering both in-person and online coaching courses.

Despite changing her focus, the girl from Can Tho stays closely connected to the swimming pool, as she still holds a strong passion for swimming. Anh Vien utilizes her free time to create instructional video clips, catering to individuals of all ages who wish to learn how to swim. With utmost patience and precision, she demonstrates a range of techniques, from the simplest to the most challenging, all while maintaining a radiant smile on her face.

In comparison to her past self, the seriousness and tension that once burdened her have completely disappeared, giving way to a radiant face and a contagious enthusiasm for new life experiences. It is as if Anh Vien has undergone a profound transformation, emerging as a renewed individual who wholeheartedly embraces life with love and passion, fulfilling a dream she had cherished for years.

The golden girl of Vietnamese swimming has achieved numerous medals and accolades, bringing immense pride to the nation's swimming community. Now, in a new role akin to a swimming ambassador, Anh Vien is eager to share her knowledge and expertise with children, teenagers, adults, and even older individuals, introducing them to the joy of swimming and fostering a love for the sport.

Anh Vien is passionate about promoting swimming as a health-enhancing activity that is both efficient and enjoyable, requiring minimal time and effort. By taking on this responsibility, she exemplifies the duty of a sports star to the community while also repaying the debt of gratitude she owes to swimming which has led her to remarkable achievements and indelible contributions to the history of Vietnamese sports.

The elegant student, Anh Vien, achieved first place at the National Student Conference on Sports Science held at Bac Ninh University of Sports and Physical Education on May 19, 2023. Her research project centered around swimming and was titled "Exploring Diverse Strategies to Boost Interest and Motivation in Swimming Training for Children Aged 8-10 at the Anh Vien Swimming Club in Thu Duc City, HCMC." Her work garnered positive feedback and evaluations from professors, associate professors, and experts.

On May 28, Anh Vien made a notable appearance at the opening ceremony of a summer program in support of the "For Children" Action Month, organized by the Central Youth Union in Binh Chanh District, HCMC. Attending as a special guest, the esteemed figure in Vietnamese swimming inspired and ignited a love for swimming among the youth, actively contributing to the promotion of the sport and the national drowning prevention program.

In addition to sharing timely stories such as the importance of children learning to swim, the challenges of swimming, and how to improve swimming skills, Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, the former national swimming athlete, personally provided technical guidance to 100 children in Binh Chanh District. The sight of Anh Vien demonstrating warm-up exercises and swimming techniques directly in the classroom is sure to make a positive impact, as it is a rare opportunity for children to meet and learn from a renowned athlete like Anh Vien in person.

By providing free swimming lessons for children with the support of Anh Vien, the Central Youth Union aims to educate not only the children but also parents, families, and society at large about the significance of learning and teaching swimming. Equipping children with essential safety skills and training them in swimming activities will play a vital role in preventing drowning incidents among them.