An Phu Interchange’s underpass opening delayed again

Although the HC1 underpass—part of the An Phu Interchange project in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City—has completed its main construction items, the drainage pump system has yet to be installed due to complex underground water conditions.

HC1 underpass from HCMC – Long Thanh Expressway to Mai Chi Tho continues to face delays.

Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the HCMC Management Board of Traffic Works Construction and Investment, on May 7, confirmed that the HC1 underpass could not be opened to traffic as planned on April 29, nor on the rescheduled date of May 9. The delay stems from the unfinished pump station installation, despite the completion of core components such as the road surface, lane markings, lighting, and site cleanup.

The project team is now working to speed up construction to complete the drainage system, with traffic opening now targeted for June 30.

Measuring 480 meters in length and featuring four lanes, HC1 underpass has a total investment of VND341 billion. Located at the intersection of Mai Chi Tho and Dong Van Cong streets, the underpass is a key part of the An Phu Interchange project, linking the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway with major routes like Nguyen Thi Dinh and Luong Dinh Cua.

Launched in late 2022 with a total investment of more than VND3.4 trillion, the An Phu Interchange project was initially set for completion by April 30, 2025. However, delays—particularly in site clearance—have pushed the timeline to the end of 2025, with the final date still uncertain.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan

